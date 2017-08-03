Music News LIVE: 3 August
- 3 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The makers of the new Morrissey biopic say they don't want to upset the Smiths star with the film, rap veteran Kidd Creole arrested for murder, a new song and video from Shirley Manson and her band Garbage plus actor Idris Elba sings a translated version of a novelty rap record.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.