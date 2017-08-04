Music News LIVE: 4 August
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Extreme weather ruins a festival bill including Muse and Lorde in Chicago, while Liam Gallagher's own voice spoils his show. Plus New Music Friday brings not one but two treats from Camila Cabello, a new video from the afore-mentioned Kiwi and a fresh cut from Car Seat Headrest too. Later on we'll have 5 Things We've Learned This Week from the world of music too.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.