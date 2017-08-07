Bake Off's Noel Fielding now says he loves cake

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fielding had been reported as saying he "gets more work" when he is thinner

Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding has responded to reports that he would not be eating any cake on the Channel 4 show.

The comedian and actor said he was joking when he told a journalist he wouldn't be partaking in any nibbles during the baking contests.

"No-one likes a tubby gut," the Sunday Times reported.

But Fielding tweeted that he had actually joked: "No-one likes a tubby goth."

The Mighty Boosh star added: "I love cake."

In The Sunday Times magazine interview, Fielding was quoted as saying: "Sugar is a very powerful thing, I get more work when I'm thinner, so I can't put on weight."

He reportedly added: "No one likes a tubby gut is what I'm saying. I don't eat anything, I'm like a plant.

"It's not that I don't like cake, I have a very sweet tooth."

The BBC lost the contract to broadcast The Great British Bake Off last year after Love Productions, the makers of the show, signed a three-year deal with Channel 4.

Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins subsequently decided not to move with the programme.

Paul Hollywood is the only original member of the BBC line-up to appear on the new series, describing the new team - himself, Fielding, Prue Leith and QI host Sandi Toksvig - as a "dysfunctional family".

