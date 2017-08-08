Music News LIVE: 8 Aug
8 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Rihanna dazzles at Crop Over carnival and another snappy dresser Liam Gallagher reveals more new music is on the way from him soon. Plus we'll have a new music video from Gorillaz and some trippy new cover artwork from Fifth Harmony.
