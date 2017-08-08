Strictly Come Dancing: EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami joins show

Image caption Davood Ghadami has been in EastEnders since 2014

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami has been named as the second celebrity contestant to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Ghadami, who has played Kush Kazemi since 2014, said it was "such an honour" to be on the dancing show.

"It's going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance."

He joins The Saturdays singer Mollie King in the 2017 Strictly line-up.

Image caption Davood with Tameka Empson, who plays Kim, and Shaheen Jafargholi, as Shakil, in EastEnders

Image caption The actor, far right, starred in Doctor Who episode Let's Kill Hitler

The 35-year-old, who won best newcomer at the TV Choice awards in 2015 for his portrayal of the gym-loving market trader, has also appeared in Doctor Who, Silent Witness, The Bill and Law & Order.

He stars in EastEnders alongside Tameka Empson, who was in Strictly last year.

Other contestants for this year's show will be named in the coming weeks.

