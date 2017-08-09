Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 9 August

Tributes to US country singer Glen Campbell who has died aged 81, Selena Gomez to appear in new Woody Allen movie and in a newly-unearthed letter John Lennon says Yoko Ono not to blame for the end of his first marriage. Plus the highest-earning DJs of 2017 are revealed...

