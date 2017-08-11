Calvin Harris equals The Rolling Stones' chart record

Image copyright Reuters

Calvin Harris has scored his eighth UK number one - equalling The Rolling Stones' chart record.

The DJ's latest single Feels, which features Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean, knocked Despacito off the top spot on this week's singles chart.

It means he's now level with The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Eminem - who also have eight number ones each.

Cliff Richard is now the only British male solo artists ahead of Calvin - with 14 chart toppers to his name.

Calvin's number one singles

Dance Wiv Me (with Dizzee Rascal, 2008)

I'm Not Alone (2009)

We Found Love (with Rihanna, 2011)

Sweet Nothing (2012)

Under Control (2013)

Summer (2014)

Blame (2014)

Feels (with Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean, 2017)

The rest of this week's top five is taken up by French Montana, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi and Dua Lipa, whose single New Rules has climbed to number five - her highest chart placing to date.

Over on the album chart - Ed Sheeran returned to number one with his third album Divide.

Glen Campbell's album Adios re-entered the chart at number two after his death earlier this week.

Top five singles Artist Title 1) Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean Feels 2) French Montana feat. Swae Lee Unforgettable 3) DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller Wild Thoughts 4) Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber Despacito 5) Dua Lipa New Rules Top five albums Artist Title 1) Ed Sheeran Divide 2) Glen Campbell Adios 3) Arcade Fire Everything Now 4) Rag'n'Bone Man Human 5) Lana Del Rey Lust For Life

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.