Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Holby City star Joe McFadden signs up

Image caption Joe is the sixth celebrity to be announced in the Strictly line-up

Holby City actor Joe McFadden is the latest contestant to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The soap star said: "Strictly is one of the biggest shows on TV and being part of it is an opportunity I'm thrilled and terrified about in equal measure."

So far, one celebrity has been revealed per day for the new series of Strictly, which begins on BBC One in September.

Tess and Claudia will return to host, but it will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel.

Image caption Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be returning to present this year's series

Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead be joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas.

Here's a rundown of the contestants who have been confirmed for this series so far:

Strictly: Class of 2017

Scottish actor Joe McFadden is probably best know for playing the role of Raf di Lucca in Holby City.

His first TV role was in the STV soap Take The High Road before starring in The Crow Road, based on the book by Iain Banks.

He major breakthrough came when he played PC Joe Mason in Heartbeat for two series.

He has also taken on theatre work in stage productions as diverse as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rent and Rainbow Kiss.

Writer and broadcaster The Reverend Richard Coles is the only UK vicar to have had a chart-topping single - and now he's the first one to star on Strictly.

He told BBC Radio 2's Chris Evans Breakfast Show: "A major dance talent was waiting to be discovered. I just wonder what took them so long. I'm in it to wing it, as they say."

Coles, who had hits with Jimmy Somerville in The Communards including Don't Leave Me This Way, said he had a "comprehensive briefing" from former Strictly star Ed Balls as part of his preparations for the show - and has also "cut down on pork pies".

But he said he might not be able to take part in the Strictly live tour, as it clashes with Epiphany.

He hosts BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live and is a contributor to Pause for Thought on Chris Evans' show - as well as being vicar of St Mary's Church in Finedon, Northamptonshire.

Image copyright Getty Images

Former glamour model Gemma Atkinson currently co-hosts Manchester radio station Key 103's breakfast show - which she will continue to present during Strictly training.

Her acting credits include roles in Casualty, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

"I'm beyond excited and incredibly nervous, but looking forward to learning a new skill," she said of joining this year's Strictly.

Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Ruth Langsford is often seen hosting This Morning (when Phil and Holly are away) alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth said: "The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life."

"Without doubt, [Strictly] will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done."

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, who has played Kush Kazemi in the soap since 2014, said it was "such an honour" to be joining the dancing show.

"It's going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mollie King is the first contestant to be announced for 2017's Strictly Come Dancing.

Mollie King was the first contestant to be unveiled for this year's series.

The Saturdays singer told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw (above) she was "so excited" and always watched the show with her family, adding that she "can't wait to get into the sequins".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.