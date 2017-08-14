Ant McPartlin 'overwhelmed' by fans' support over addiction

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant is now out of rehab after a two-month stint

Ant McPartlin has thanked fans for their support after revealing doctors warned he could have died from his painkiller and alcohol addictions.

In a Twitter post, Ant wrote that he was "overwhelmed" by the positive feedback he had received.

The star has received more than 2,000 tweets in response to his message.

Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back.

— antanddec (@antanddec) August 13, 2017

Ant entered rehab in June, having become addicted to alcohol and prescription painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

The Bafta-winning star of shows including Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! spoke to The Sun on Sunday after spending two months in rehab.

He said his wife Lisa and TV partner and friend Dec Donnelly had encouraged him to seek help.

"I was at the point where anything - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take," he said.

"And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself'."

He told the newspaper that Dec got involved earlier this year after he delayed a second knee operation so he could carry on working on ITV show Britain's Got Talent.

After undergoing surgery following the show's final, McPartlin said he was "just done" and after an hour-long chat with Dec, he entered to a rehab clinic.

The star is now clean from both prescription drugs and alcohol.

