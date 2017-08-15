Music News LIVE: 15 August
- 15 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Taylor Swift wins her groping court case against a former DJ, Pink and Dua Lipa are battling it out for this week's UK number one, Liam Gallagher makes his solo debut on US television and a campaign to have Migos rapper Quavo add a verse to the US national anthem gathers pace.
