Liz Carr: Silent Witness star attacked with scissors

Silent Witness actress Liz Carr has been attacked by a man armed with scissors.

Carr, who plays forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery in the BBC One series, was with her carer when the assault happened near Euston station in London.

The 45-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, suffered minor cuts. She and her carer were taken to hospital and later released.

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

The incident happened on 10 August. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "A man - aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

"He was taken into custody at a north London police station. He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act."

Carr, also a stand-up comedian, is now recovering.

