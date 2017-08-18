Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 18 August

Music News LIVE

MTV is reviving its Unplugged series with a performance from Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, Aretha Franklin announces plans to open a club in her hometown of Detroit, Johnny Cash's family speak out against a white supremacist seen wearing a Johnny Cash T-Shirt plus new music and videos from Justin Bieber, Bastille, Miley Cyrus and Weezer.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.