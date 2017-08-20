Eighties duo Bros thank fans for support at O2 comeback show

Image copyright Getty Images

Eighties boy band Bros have returned to the stage for the first time in nearly 30 years and thanked fans for supporting their comeback.

Twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss performed at a sold-out O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

They told fans they hoped their comeback show would be the "first of many concerts".

The band, who hit number one with I Owe You Nothing, last played live exactly 28 years earlier at Wembley Stadium.

And they ended their comeback show with an encore of their signature song When Will I Be Famous?

But the third member of the original Bros line-up, bassist Craig Logan, did not make an appearance as he announced last year that he had no interest in returning to the stage.

Addressing fans on stage, Matt said: "We've always had to push a little bit harder than everybody else in some ways but do you know why we've been able to continue to do that?

"It's because of you guys and that's the only reason."

He added: "We would love for this to be the first of many, many concerts."

A video posted on the O2 Arena's official Twitter account shows the boyband opening the show with I Owe You Nothing.

Singer Matt later performed a tribute to the late George Michael by singing his hit Freedom - and drummer Luke paid his own homage to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, by wearing the grunge band's T-shirt, three months after Cornell's death.

Bros enjoyed major success during the 1980s and inspired teenage fans - famously dubbed Brosettes - to wear bottle caps on their bootlaces during the height of their fame.

And many of the original Brosettes were out in force at the O2, tweeting their appreciation for the comeback show, saying it was "incredible" and "worth the wait".

Bros announced their comeback show in October. It sold out in seven seconds and prompted the band to expand to a full UK tour.

However, they cancelled all of their concerts outside of London and Manchester due to "unforeseen logistical circumstances" - with many of the other venues suffering poor ticket sales.