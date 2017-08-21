Sir Bruce Forsyth: BBC considers permanent tribute

Image copyright Getty Images

The BBC is considering a permanent memorial to Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died on Friday at the age of 89.

Amid the tributes to the entertainer, some fans have called for a statue of the entertainer to be erected outside a BBC building.

A spokesperson for the BBC said it would look into the idea of a memorial to mark his 75-year career.

"We are more than happy to look at what would be the most fitting tribute to a BBC showbiz legend."

Councillors in Edmonton, north London - where he was born - are also said to be considering plans to commemorate the Strictly star with a permanent memorial.

Independent Edmonton councillor Nesimi Erbil told The Telegraph he would hope a statue or plaque would be agreed upon in the borough.

The former host of The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right started his career at the age of 14 and already has a number of permanent tributes.

Image copyright PA Image caption A bust of Sir Bruce Forsyth already resides at the London Palladium

In 2005, a bronze bust of the entertainer was unveiled at London's Palladium theatre, where he hosted TV's Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the 1950s and 60s.

There is also a special plaque celebrating his record-breaking number of appearances at The Hippodrome in London.

Funeral details for the star have not yet been announced.

On Sunday, his manager Ian Wilson said: "The family have barely discussed let alone finalised arrangements. An announcement will be made in the coming days."

The game show host had not been seen in public for a while before he died.

He stopped hosting Strictly in 2014, and in 2015 he had keyhole surgery after suffering two aneurysms. His health had deteriorated recently after he contracted bronchial pneumonia.

