In pictures: Sunrise Celebration 2017
A selection of photographer Mike Chapman's pictures of the Sunrise Celebration 2017, with words by Steve Hawkes, BBC News, in Herefordshire.
The Hat Club bring their "electric, eclectic, dubbed-up, ska-funked, gypsy-jazzed mash-up" to the Cat's Cradle stage on the opening night of the Sunrise Celebration festival, which ended in the early hours of Monday morning.
Workshops on offer in the Healing Field included Communicating with Fairies, Speed Date Heart Dowsing, How to Tame Your Dragon and a Journey through the Chakras.
This year's Sunrise Celebration was held in the 5,000-acre Kentchurch Estate home of the Scudamore family, and festivalgoers were offered guided nature walks and bushcraft workshops teaching wilderness-survival skills, including "the first two stages of invisibility".
Run on a not-for-profit basis, the Sunrise Celebration attempts to keep alive the counter-cultural spirit of the UK free-festival movement, and its main attractions are its hidden gems.
Simon, seven, and Jason, eight, enjoy a relaxing group gong bath courtesy of Brigid McGrath, of Brightfire Holistic.
Revellers at the main stage show their appreciation for Future Dub Orchestra.
Andy Quick and his band rock the main stage in the last of his 17 festival appearances this summer.