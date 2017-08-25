Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher settle MailOnline case

Image copyright Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have settled their legal action against Associated Newspapers.

The couple had issued legal proceedings in 2015 over two MailOnline articles which included pictures of their daughter Wyatt, aged one at the time.

The images had been taken by a paparazzo using long-lens photography during a family outing to the beach.

A legal representative for the couple said they had reached a "satisfactory resolution".

He added the settlement "includes an agreement restricting publication of photographs in the future and also a donation to a charity nominated by Ashton and Mila".

They had claimed alleged misuse of private information and breaches of the Data Protection Act.

Kutcher and Kunis said they did not know at the time that the photographs were being taken.

