Kendrick Lamar tops VMA winners in Los Angeles

Image copyright EPA Image caption Kendrick Lamar went home with six VMA statuettes

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has taken six prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

He won best video of the year for Humble, as well as best hip-hop artist, after opening the awards ceremony with a live performance.

Ed Sheeran - who won artist of the year - was live on stage with rapper Lil Uzi Vert, but Taylor Swift was a no-show.

Fans had to be content with the premiere of her new video Look What You Made Me Do.

The video shows the 27-year-old singer emerging from a tomb and declaring her old selves dead.

Within an hour, nearly 500,000 people had watched the video on YouTube.

Swift won one VMA award - for best collaboration for I Don't Wanna Live Forever, with Zayn Malik.

The show was hosted by Katy Perry, who wrapped up the evening by performing her single Swish Swish with Nicki Minaj.

