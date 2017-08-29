Russell Brand rapped for interview with Elvis impersonator

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brand began broadcasting on Radio X in April

Russell Brand has landed in hot water again with broadcasting watchdog Ofcom - this time over a radio interview with an Elvis Presley tribute act.

During his Sunday show on digital station Radio X, Brand asked Presley impersonator James Burrell if he had "ever had sex as Elvis".

The show went on to include an anecdote about the late singer and a prostitute.

Ofcom ruled the material was "inappropriately scheduled" given that children could have been listening.

"The item was broadcast before lunchtime on a Sunday... with no prior warning for listeners about what was going to be discussed," it wrote in its August bulletin.

"Given the programme was pre-recorded... the licensee could have done more to limit the effect the 'adult themes' may have had on children in the audience."

The show in question went out in May.

Ofcom previously took action against the comedian over prank telephone calls he made to the actor Andrew Sachs during his BBC Radio 2 show in 2008.

The news of his latest infringement comes three days after his marriage to partner Laura Gallacher, which he spoke about on the most recent edition of his Radio X show.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.