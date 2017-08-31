Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 31 August

U2 share a new song and video on social media, 6 Music have the exclusive first play of the new Mogwai album, Kanye West is being counter-sued over his cancelled US tour while the V&A's Pink Floyd exhibition is on track to overtake Davie Bowie as London's most visited music attraction.

