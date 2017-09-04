Hugh Jackman and Lady Gaga pay tribute to acting coach

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Both Jackman and Lady Gaga studied with the actress turned coach

Hugh Jackman and Lady Gaga have paid tribute to acting coach Elizabeth Kemp, following her death from cancer at the age of 65.

Gaga dedicated a song to her tutor at a concert in Boston on Saturday.

The singer - who was taught by Kemp for her upcoming role in A Star is Born - called her "strong, wise and cool".

Hugh Jackman tweeted: "Elizabeth Kemp I celebrate your life and am profoundly grateful to have spent precious time with you."

He also tweeted footage of Lady Gaga paying tribute to Kemp on stage at Boston's Fenway Park.

Gaga said Kemp had been "a cool bad-ass woman, with long blonde hair down to her waist with colours in it and holy water in her purse."

She thanked her for teaching her "how to be a better actress" and praised her "real artistic swagger... the kind you pray for as a young artist."

Younger actors that Kemp taught have also been paying tribute on social media.

Kemp was a member of the Actors Studio in New York for more than 30 years and was on its board of directors.

Her students included Gaga's A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, who said classes with her were "the most sacred experience" he had ever had.

"There was a real family feeling," he said in an interview on Inside the Actors Studio. "It was a very private, sacred place we had in that room and so special."

After Cooper graduated Kemp continued mentoring him on nearly all his film roles, including his Oscar-nominated role in American Sniper.

She also taught Harvey Keitel and conducted acting workshops around the world.

Kemp studied under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio and was mentored by renowned director Elia Kazan.

She began her career as an actress in 1970s TV series Love of Life and went on to appear in 1980 horror film He Knows You're Alone.

Make-up artist and actor James Kaliardos wrote on Instagram that his "dearest love" Elizabeth had passed away.

He called her "a warrior for the arts" and recalled how Tennessee Williams had told her "I've found my Baby Doll" after seeing her on stage.

