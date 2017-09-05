Sir Bruce Forsyth's private funeral held

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Bruce died in August at the age of 89

Family and friends have said farewell to Sir Bruce Forsyth at a private funeral.

The star's manager confirmed to BBC News that the service took place on Monday.

A public memorial service will be held in due course for fans to pay their respects to the entertainer, with details released in the next few weeks.

There will also be a tribute on Strictly Come Dancing when it returns to BBC One on Saturday evening.

Sir Bruce, who co-hosted the dance show until 2014, died on 18 August at the age of 89.

His manager Ian Wilson released a statement on behalf of Sir Bruce's family, saying: "It was the express wish of Lady Forsyth and family that this be a private event and they would like to thank the media for respecting this request.

"There will be no further details or comment. A more public celebration of Sir Bruce's life will be announced in the coming weeks."

'Huge part of Strictly'

Strictly executive producer Louise Rainbow has promised that the show's tribute will include "a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers".

She added: "We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show.

"Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing."

Sir Bruce's TV career stretched back to the 1950s and he became one of Britain's best-loved entertainers thanks to shows like Sunday Night at the London Palladium, The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right.

