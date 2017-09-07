Entertainment & Arts

'Hi, I'm Josh, are you all tucked in?'

Josh Homme

Radio 2 has the first play of a 'new' George Michael song which has been remixed by Nile Rodgers, the line-up for Jools Holland's 25th anniversary show is announced, Josh Homme lands a slot on CBeebies, nominations for the Q awards are out plus new music from Beck and Zayn.

