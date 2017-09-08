US country music singer Don Williams dies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Don Williams began his solo career in 1971

US country music singer Don Williams - who enjoyed great success with his easy-going singing style - has died aged 78.

The Texan native passed away after a short illness, his publicist said.

Williams began his solo career in 1971, amassing 17 number one country hits.

His songs, such as Gypsy Woman and Tulsa Time, were covered by many other singers - including Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend. Williams was known as the gentle giant of country music.

Other hits included You're My Best Friend, I Believe in You and Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good.

Troy Gentry was due to perform in Medford on Friday evening

A second US country singer, Troy Gentry, has also died, aged 50.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey," a statement of the band's website said.

It said details of the crash were not immediately known.

Gentry was due to perform in Medford on Friday evening.