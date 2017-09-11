Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 11 September

A weekend of live music with an evening of high emotion with Noel Gallagher and co in Manchester, the Last Night of the Proms and a crowd surfing James Blunt at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park plus The Rolling Stones kick off their European tour while Rihanna unveils her latest collection at New York fashion week.

