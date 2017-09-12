Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel Dae Kim has starred in TV shows like Lost and Hawaii Five-0

Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to replace Ed Skrein in the Hellboy reboot, according to reports.

The Korean-American actor could step into the role that was left vacant following an outcry over a white actor playing an American-Asian character.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kim is being lined up to play Major Ben Daimio, who is Japanese-American in the original Hellboy comics.

Skrein stepped down last month "so the role can be cast appropriately".

Skrein, who starred as villain Ajax in Deadpool, said in a statement: "It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the arts.

"I feel it is important to honour and respect that."

Film studio Lionsgate concurred, saying: "It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material."

Kim left Hawaii Five-O earlier this year, saying he had "made the difficult choice not to continue" after failing to reach an agreement with CBS.

"The path to equality is rarely easy," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post in which he encouraged his fans "to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ed Skrein said he couldn't represent the character "in a culturally accurate way"

The producer of the US TV show then spoke about the departure of Kim and fellow star Grace Park following reports that the pair had asked to be paid the same as their white co-stars.

Peter Lenkov said both actors were offered "unprecedented raises" but "chose to move on".

"It's heartbreaking, but this happens on long-running shows," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Kim and Park had appeared in the show since its inception in 2010.

According to Variety, the pair had been seeking the same salaries as stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan but were being offered between 10% and 15% less.

Kim has appeared on shows such as ER and Angel and made his name on ABC's Lost before joining Hawaii Five-O.

