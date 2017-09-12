JJ Abrams to direct Star Wars: Episode IX

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption JJ Abrams also directed Star Trek

JJ Abrams, who launched the new era of Star Wars films with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to the series as director and co-writer of Star Wars: Episode IX.

"With The Force Awakens, JJ delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said.

"I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."

Abrams is replacing Colin Trevorrow, who dropped out of the film last month.

Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, left the director's chair because he and Lucasfilm had differing "visions", the company said.

Chris Terrio will co-write the ninth instalment with Abrams. His previous scripts include Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Analysis - Lizo Mzimba, entertainment correspondent

The return of JJ Abrams to the Star Wars universe is a big deal for fans and for Lucasfilm.

After the lacklustre prequel films, he made the series relevant again - delivering, in The Force Awakens, a movie that satisfied fans of the original 70s/80s trilogy, and excited a new audience, not to mention taking $2bn in ticket sales.

Since Disney bought Lucasfilm from George Lucas, the production giant has often had trouble marrying the visions of individual directors with its own clear view of how its most lucrative property should develop. Several directors have been left by the wayside.

JJ Abrams has so far proved to be one of the few directors who's been able to balance his individuality as a film-maker with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's more than firm hand on the movies. This news signals a return to stability in the saga of Star Wars series.

Episode IX is expected to star Daisy Ridley and John Boyega and is due out in May 2019.

Rian Johnson is directing the second in the current trilogy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be released this December. He was also rumoured to be in the running to direct Episode IX after Trevorrow left the project.

Lucasfilm has a reputation for ruthlessness when it comes to hiring and firing directors. In 2015, Fantastic Four's Josh Trank was dropped from directing a standalone Star Wars story.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller also left the Han Solo standalone movie with only a few weeks left in production, and were replaced by Ron Howard.

