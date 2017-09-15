Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 15 September

More reaction to Sampha winning the Mercury Prize 2017, new music from Bjork, Jessie J and Rae Morris, the Foo Fighters' pop-up pub opens in London to mark their new album, Niall Horan on One Direction's disastrous first gig plus Flaming Lips' new song for new Spongebob musical.

