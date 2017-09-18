Emmy Awards 2017: The winners

From the section

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Here's a rundown of the the categories, the nominees and, most importantly, the winners (in bold):

Best lead actress in a drama series

Keri Russell - The Americans

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Best lead actor in a drama series

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan

Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

John Turturro - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies

Best lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Donald Glover - Atlanta

William H Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Best lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Best drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best comedy series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Best limited series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Best TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Supporting actor in a drama series

John Lithgow - The Crown

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Judith Light - Transparent

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King - American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Directing for a comedy series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Jamie Babbit - Silicon Valley

Mike Judge - Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett - Veep

David Mandel - Veep

Dale Stern - Veep

Directing for a limited series or movie

Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley - Fargo

Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard Genius

James Marsh - The Night Of

Steve Zaillian - The Night Of

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan - Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry - The Crown

Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale

Kate Dennis - The Handmaid's Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland

The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan - Westworld

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Bill Camp - The Night Of

Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams - The Night Of

Variety sketch series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

