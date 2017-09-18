Entertainment & Arts

Lady Gaga postpones European tour until 2018

Lady Gaga Image copyright VALERIE MACON

Illness forces Lady Gaga to postpone her European tour until early 2018, Ed Sheeran and U2 cancel gigs in St Louis, Missouri over security fears, Bjork releases an enchanting new video and singer Ryan Adams wants a role in Coronation Street after tweeting his love for the show.

