London Fashion Week: The highlights and talking points

As London Fashion Week nears a close, take a look at the stories behind the clothes.

  • Giorgio Armani with models from his LFW show AFP

    London Fashion Week, which opened on Friday, has featured more than 100 designers and included high profile shows from the likes of Giorgio Armani, pictured here front and centre with his models. The Telegraph's fashion editor Lisa Armstrong described his Emporio Armani show as a "strong" collection, "fizzing with playful touches".

  • Armani Niklas Helle'n/AFP/Getty

    The show had a fun feel, catering to the youthful end of the market - it was the first time Armani had staged a catwalk event in London for more than 10 years. The 83-year-old designer said he had chosen London "for its "dynamism, energy and cosmopolitanism".

  • Versus line from Versace Reuters

    Donatella Versace showcased her younger range, Versus, which featured plenty of checks, bikinis and cowgirl-themed pieces.

  • Model Kelly Knox AFP

    Diversity and representation were hot topics at this year's LFW. Model and disability campaigner Kelly Knox returned to the catwalk for London-based womenswear brand Teatum Jones.

  • Alex Bruni Ian West/PA

    Alex Bruni, 60, flew the flag for older models - she also discussed her experiences on the runway during a diversity in fashion workshop at Somerset House as part of London Fashion Week.

  • Debbie Harry Stuart C Wilson/Getty

    Blondie's Debbie Harry stepped out for Vin and Omi, the fashion duo who created many of Jane Horrocks's costumes for her role as Bubble in last year's Absolutely Fabulous movie.

  • Hussein Chalayan models at LFW AFP

    It wouldn't be London Fashion Week without a bit of avant garde - Hussein Chalayan's models took to the catwalk in these unusually adorned headdresses.

  • Swedish School of Textiles Tim P Whitby/Getty

    Swedish School of Textiles also championed the unconventional, taking the puffa jacket to new heights with exaggerated form and supersize zips.

  • Jourdan Dunn EPA

    British supermodel Jourdan Dunn closed Topshop's show in this barely-there chiffon maxi dress complete with the ubiquitous ruffles that have been a theme across the week.

  • Daisy Lowe Ricky Vigil/Getty

    As usual, London Fashion week attracted the rich, famous and, of course, beautiful - model Daisy Lowe arrived wearing a blue kimono, accompanied by her much-loved pooch.

  • Fur protest at LFW Reuters

    But it hasn't been glamour all the way. Dozens of anti-fur protestors gathered ahead of shows including Burberry.

