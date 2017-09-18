London Fashion Week: The highlights and talking points
As London Fashion Week nears a close, take a look at the stories behind the clothes.
-
AFP
London Fashion Week, which opened on Friday, has featured more than 100 designers and included high profile shows from the likes of Giorgio Armani, pictured here front and centre with his models. The Telegraph's fashion editor Lisa Armstrong described his Emporio Armani show as a "strong" collection, "fizzing with playful touches".
-
Niklas Helle'n/AFP/Getty
The show had a fun feel, catering to the youthful end of the market - it was the first time Armani had staged a catwalk event in London for more than 10 years. The 83-year-old designer said he had chosen London "for its "dynamism, energy and cosmopolitanism".
-
Reuters
Donatella Versace showcased her younger range, Versus, which featured plenty of checks, bikinis and cowgirl-themed pieces.
-
AFP
Diversity and representation were hot topics at this year's LFW. Model and disability campaigner Kelly Knox returned to the catwalk for London-based womenswear brand Teatum Jones.
-
Ian West/PA
Alex Bruni, 60, flew the flag for older models - she also discussed her experiences on the runway during a diversity in fashion workshop at Somerset House as part of London Fashion Week.
-
Stuart C Wilson/Getty
Blondie's Debbie Harry stepped out for Vin and Omi, the fashion duo who created many of Jane Horrocks's costumes for her role as Bubble in last year's Absolutely Fabulous movie.
-
AFP
It wouldn't be London Fashion Week without a bit of avant garde - Hussein Chalayan's models took to the catwalk in these unusually adorned headdresses.
-
Tim P Whitby/Getty
Swedish School of Textiles also championed the unconventional, taking the puffa jacket to new heights with exaggerated form and supersize zips.
-
EPA
British supermodel Jourdan Dunn closed Topshop's show in this barely-there chiffon maxi dress complete with the ubiquitous ruffles that have been a theme across the week.
-
Ricky Vigil/Getty
As usual, London Fashion week attracted the rich, famous and, of course, beautiful - model Daisy Lowe arrived wearing a blue kimono, accompanied by her much-loved pooch.
-
Reuters
But it hasn't been glamour all the way. Dozens of anti-fur protestors gathered ahead of shows including Burberry.