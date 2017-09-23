Soul singer Charles Bradley dies aged 68

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley, seen on tour in June 2017, before the sudden cancellation of his winter tour

Charles Bradley, a soul singer who found fame in his later years, has died from cancer aged 68.

The former James Brown impersonator, nicknamed "the screaming eagle of soul" released his first album No Time For Dreaming in 2011, aged 62.

He had recently returned to live performance after receiving treatment for stomach cancer late last year.

His death come just two weeks after the remainder of his 2017 tour dates were cancelled due to illness.

Charles Bradley spent much of his life working odd jobs - and some of it living on the streets.

But he continued to pursue music, having been inspired by the singer James Brown during a performance he saw as a teenager.

He was eventually signed to a New York label in the early 2000s, and recorded a string of singles before the release of No Time for Dreaming a decade later.

His critical success led to live performances at some of the world's top music festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella, and Primavera.

Earlier in September, when announcing the tour's cancellation, a message attributed to Bradley on his social media accounts said: "I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true.

"When I come back, I'll come back strong, with God's love. With God's will, I'll be back soon."

Confirming news of Bradley's death, his publicist said: "Mr Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he's received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on."