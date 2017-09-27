Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 27 September

Take That relive their 90s heyday at the opening of a new musical featuring their songs, Stormzy releases a compelling short film to accompany his Mercury-nominated debut album, Liam Gallagher and Jorja Smith join Jools Holland on his new series of Later, plus the Arctic Monkeys are back in the studio.

