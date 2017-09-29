Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star says she will donate proceeds to humanitarian efforts in the Caribbean, Mexico and Puerto Rico

Beyonce has added her voice to a new version of Mi Gente, the global hit single by J Balvin and Willy William.

The star sings in Spanish, French and English on the song - which is being released for charity.

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," wrote Beyonce on her Instagram page.

The song clocked up more than 100,000 views on YouTube in just 30 minutes.

Beyonce mentions the victims of the recent earthquake and hurricanes in the lyrics, singing: "Lift up your people/ From Texas to Puerto Rico/ Dem islands to Mexico."

But she also takes a moment to address the pressing topic of her own awesomeness: "I can be a beast or I can give you emotion / But please don't question my devotion / I been giving birth on these haters 'cause I'm fertile."

Mi Gente (My People) has already been a smash hit around the world, reaching the top five in the UK earlier this month.

Even before the humanitarian crisis in Mexico and the Caribbean, the song was a rallying call for unity in a time of division.

In the remix, Colombian star J Balvin retains his original lyric "Mi musica no discrimina a nadie" (my music doesn't discriminate against anyone).

"Music has to be a tool to unite people, to get people together," he told the BBC in August. "It doesn't matter the race, the language, the culture. So that's what I'm saying when I sing that line."

Image copyright Universal Music Latin Image caption J Balvin is one of the biggest stars in Latin America

Many pop stars have reached out to help victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the earthquake in Mexico.

Rapper Pitbull was praised for sending his private plane to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients to the US mainland; while Jennifer Lopez has joined forces with her ex-husband Marc Anthony to create Somos Una Voz (We Are A Voice), "an alliance of artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need."

Beyonce's husband Jay-Z will join Chris Brown, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, A$AP Ferg, Fifth Harmony, Iggy Azalea and others at a benefit concert in Brooklyn on 17 October.

And Bruce Springsteen has released a special edition live album, with all proceeds benefiting MusiCares Hurricane Relief fund, which will aid those affected by the hurricanes in Houston and Florida.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.