The funeral of former Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn is to be held at Salford Cathedral next Friday.

Dawn, who became one of the best-known and best-loved faces on British TV playing Vera Duckworth for 34 years, died on Monday at the age of 77.

The Requiem Mass will take place at 14:00 BST and will be followed by a private family committal.

Cast members who appeared with Dawn during her years in the ITV soap are expected to attend the service.

The funeral will be conducted by Father Brendan Curley, the former dean of Salford Cathedral and a friend of Dawn and her family, alongside the cathedral's current dean Father Michael Jones.

Dawn played the battleaxe Vera from 1974 until 2008, when an episode featuring Vera's death attracted more than 12 million viewers. She was diagnosed with emphysema in 2004.

She is survived by her husband Don, four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

