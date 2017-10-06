Music News LIVE: 6 October
- 6 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sam Smith shares a new song and reveals album details, Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke, featuring Chester Bennington, will screen later this month, George Harrison's son Dhani to release his first solo album while Gwen Stefani gets Christmas started early.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.