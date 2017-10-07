Missed this week's entertainment news?

Take a look back at the week's biggest stories in the world of arts and entertainment.

Rock star Marilyn Manson was injured when he was crushed by a prop during a concert.

The prop - apparently two large guns held together with metal scaffolding - fell as he was performing at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom.

An eyewitness said Manson lay on stage for up to 15 minutes before he was taken to hospital on a stretcher. He has since reassured fans that he is "alive and well on Planet Earth".

Tributes flooded in to US rock musician Tom Petty, who died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was best-known for classic tracks like Free Fallin', American Girl and I Won't Back Down.

Bob Dylan said it was "shocking, crushing news", while Brian Wilson described him as "a hell of a songwriter and record-maker".

British author Kazuo Ishiguro won the literary world's most prestigious award, the Nobel Prize for Literature.

But the novelist, whose best-known books include The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, wasn't contacted by the Swedish Academy in advance and wasn't sure whether it was a hoax when a BBC producer phoned him to get his reaction.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein issued an apology after a newspaper reported a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.

The producer of Shakespeare in Love, The King's Speech and other Oscar winners said he regretted his conduct, while pledging to take legal action against the New York Times for its "reckless reporting".

The publisher of the UK version of Glamour magazine announced it would no longer be produced monthly and would come out two times a year instead.

The last monthly print edition will be published in November.

Heartfelt tributes were paid to Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn at a funeral in Salford Cathedral.

Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in the ITV soap for more than 30 years, was remembered as a "kind, funny and considerate person" at a service attended by many of her former co-stars.

