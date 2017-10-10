Image copyright Getty Images

The National Television Awards have renamed their entertainment prize in honour of the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Sir Bruce, who died in August aged 89, was a frequent NTA nominee and received its special recognition award for services to entertainment in 2011.

Shows like Saturday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show are among those in contention for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth entertainment award.

Sir Bruce's widow said the NTAs "always had a special place in his heart".

Lady Forsyth wrote: "My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have a National Television Entertainment Award named in his honour.

"Entertainment was his life. The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they're the people's awards, voted by viewers.

"The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow."

Sir Bruce's 75-year-career saw him present shows like The Generation Game, The Price is Right, Play Your Cards Right and Strictly come Dancing.

The BBC is considering dedicating a permanent memorial to the star.

