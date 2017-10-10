Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harvey Weinstein, the Oscar-winning film producer, has been accused of sexually assaulting three women

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are the latest actresses to allege they were victims of sexual harassment at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Both said the incidents happened early in their careers.

They join a string of actresses accusing the Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment, following an investigation by the New York Times.

Weinstein earlier denied raping three women after allegations were made in US magazine The New Yorker.

It claimed that he had forced sex on the three, who include actress Asia Argento.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein said: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein."

Paltrow and Jolie both sent statements to the New York Times after the initial story was published.

Jolie said in an email: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.

"This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

In a statement, Paltrow alleged that, after Weinstein cast her in the leading role in Emma, he summoned her to his hotel suite, where he placed his hands on her and suggested massages in his bedroom.

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she told the newspaper.

She told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident, and said he confronted Weinstein,

"I thought he was going to fire me," she said.

'Relationships were consensual'

The separate New Yorker report also says that 16 former and current employees at Weinstein's companies told the magazine "they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein's films and in the workplace".

The magazine quotes Italian actress and director Argento and Lucia Stoller, now Lucia Evans - who says she was aspiring actress when Weinstein approached her in 2004. Both say they were forced into sexual acts by the producer.

A third woman, who did not want to be named, said Weinstein "forced himself on me sexually".

Argento said she has not spoken until now because she feared it would ruin her career to do so.

"I know he has crushed a lot of people before," Argento told the New Yorker. "That's why this story - in my case, it's 20 years old, some of them are old - has never come out."

The story also includes audio of Weinstein admitting to groping Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model who went public with her claims that Weinstein had touched her breasts and put his hand up her skirt without her consent.

Other allegations in the piece came from Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar for her role in Mighty Aphrodite for Miramax, Weinstein's company. She told the magazine that Weinstein had harassed her and tried to pressure her into a relationship.

Roseanna Arquette also said that she rejected Weinstein's advances and that she believes her acting career suffered as a result.

Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister issued a statement in response to the article.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein," she said. "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

"Mr Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

Hillary Clinton shared a statement saying that she was "shocked and appalled" by the revelations about Weinstein, who donated to her 2016 presidential campaign.

She also praised the "courage" of the women who have come forward.

