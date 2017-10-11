Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Chapman (R) said Weinstein's actions were "unforgivable"

The wife of producer Harvey Weinstein says she is leaving him following allegations of sexual harassment against him from a string of actresses.

Georgina Chapman, 41, said Weinstein's actions were "unforgivable".

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are the latest women to come forward. Both said the incidents happened early in their careers.

On Tuesday Weinstein also denied allegations of rape made in The New Yorker magazine.

Weinstein was fired on Sunday from his own film studio. The Weinstein Company board said on Tuesday that they would help any criminal investigation.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Georgina Chapman, 41, told People magazine.

Ms Chapman and Weinstein, 65, have two children together.

Meanwhile ex-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have joined the growing public condemnation.

In a statement they said they were "disgusted by the recent rep orts about Harvey Weinstein" and added that they "celebrate the courage of women who have come forward".

Weinstein was a big donor to the Democratic party under Mr Obama's leadership. The Obamas' eldest daughter Malia worked as an intern at The Weinstein Company in New York earlier this year.

Weinstein also donated to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Mrs Clinton said she was "shocked and appalled" by the revelations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Angelina Jolie said she had a "bad experience" with Weinstein

Paltrow and Jolie both sent statements about Weinstein's behaviour to the New York Times, which first reported allegations against him last week.

Jolie said in an email: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.

"This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gwyneth Paltrow said she was "terrified" when Weinstein made advances on her

In a statement, Paltrow alleged that, after Weinstein cast her in the leading role in Emma, he summoned her to his hotel suite, where he placed his hands on her and suggested massages in his bedroom.

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she told the newspaper.

She said she told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident, and said he confronted Weinstein.

"I thought he was going to fire me," she said.

'Relationships were consensual'

The separate New Yorker report says that 16 former and current employees at Weinstein's companies told the magazine "they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein's films and in the workplace".

The magazine quotes Italian actress and director Asia Argento and Lucia Stoller, now Lucia Evans - who says she was an aspiring actress when Weinstein allegedly approached her in 2004. Both say they were forced into sexual acts by the producer.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Asia Argento, pictured in 2009, has spoken to the New Yorker magazine

A third woman, who did not want to be named, said Weinstein had "forced himself on me sexually".

Argento said she has not spoken until now because she feared it would ruin her career to do so.

"That's why this story - in my case, it's 20 years old, some of them are old - has never come out," she told the New Yorker.

Other allegations in the piece came from Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar in 1996 for her role in Mighty Aphrodite for Miramax, a studio headed by Weinstein at the time. She told the magazine that Weinstein had tried to pressure her into a relationship.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mira Sorvino said Weinstein tried to pressure her into a relationship

Roseanna Arquette also said that she rejected Weinstein's advances and that she believes her acting career suffered as a result.

Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister issued a statement in response to the article.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein," she said. "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

"Mr Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."

