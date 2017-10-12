Image copyright Getty Images

Jo Elvin is stepping down as editor of UK Glamour magazine after 17 years.

The Australian journalist, who launched the title, is leaving as the magazine prepares to go "digital first".

Elvin announced the news of her departure on Instagram, saying while she had had "so much fun" in the role, it was "time for pastures new".

Publishers Conde Nast said Elvin was stepping down as editor-in-chief "in light of the ongoing developments with the Glamour brand".

'Defined a generation'

The magazine had been published every month since it was launched in 2001. It will now only come out twice a year in paper in the form of a "collectable, glossy tome", with the "mobile-first, social-first" strategy focusing on beauty.

Elvin posted an image of herself with actress Amy Schumer on Instagram - and added on Twitter that she did not know how to sum up the "amazing job".

Conde Nast Britain's managing director Albert Read said her achievements had been "immense".

"Jo Elvin launched a magazine that defined an age and a generation of young women," he said.

"Glamour sold more copies in its sector than any other in Europe, with a new format and its own voice. It created a model for other Glamour launches that quickly followed around the world."

The publisher's chairman Nicholas Coleridge called Elvin "one of the all time greats", saying he knew she was the "perfect Glamour editor" from the moment he met her.

"She is witty, sassy, utterly professional, and empathetic with her readers," he said. "Anyone who has been a guest at the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards, and heard celebrity after celebrity paying homage to Jo, understands the depth and breadth of her reputation."

Image copyright Instagram/Jo Elvin

Writing on Instagram, Elvin said while she had "so much fun" and had "so many incredible experiences", it was "time for pastures new".

She said: "I think the best thing about launching and editing Glamour has been the conversations I've had with readers. You really are the best audience of women (and I know, a lot of men) I could have ever wished for."

Elvin added she was "excited for what's next".

Writer and author Dawn O'Porter was among those to pay tribute to Elvin, writing on the post: "You're the best. It's a fact. I've never worked for anyone like you and probably never will again."

Elvin started work in magazines on teen publication Dolly in Australia and also worked as a publicist on long-running soap Neighbours before moving to London. She helped launch Sugar and B magazines and then became editor of New Woman in 1998.

Alexandra Shulman stepped down as editor of British Vogue - another Conde Nast title - earlier this year, and was replaced by Edward Enninful.

Elvin's successor is yet to be announced.

