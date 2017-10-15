Police are investigating three further sexual assault allegations involving Harvey Weinstein in London, the BBC understands.

The Metropolitan Police says a second victim alleges she was assaulted in Westminster in 2010 and 2011 and in Camden in 2015.

Officers are already looking into claims a woman was assaulted by Mr Weinstein in the 1980s.

The film producer has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

No arrests have been made over any of the allegations, police say.

