Sean Hughes: Comedian, actor and writer dies aged 51
Irish stand-up star and BBC quiz show panellist Sean Hughes has died, his management company has said.
Hughes, who was a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks on BBC Two, also had his own sitcom, Sean's Show.
He died on Monday, his spokesman said. Hughes' latest tweet, dated 8 October, said that he was in hospital.
Fellow comedians including Al Murray, Katy Brand and Jason Manford have been paying tribute to Hughes, who was also a writer and actor.
Hughes was the youngest person to win the coveted Perrier Award - now known as the Edinburgh Comedy award - in 1990.
Manford described Hughes as "a brilliant comic and a lovely bloke", while Murray said it was "terribly sad news".
David Schneider said he was "an engagingly funny man."
Hughes had a varied career, including a role in hit film The Commitments, and he also played station master Mr Perks in the award-winning London play, The Railway Children.
He also had a role in Coronation Street in 2007.
