Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Sean Hughes pictured earlier this year

Irish stand-up star and BBC quiz show panellist Sean Hughes has died, his management company has said.

Hughes, who was a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks on BBC Two, also had his own sitcom, Sean's Show.

He died on Monday, his spokesman said. Hughes' latest tweet, dated 8 October, said that he was in hospital.

Fellow comedians including Al Murray, Katy Brand and Jason Manford have been paying tribute to Hughes, who was also a writer and actor.

Image caption Hughes (right) was a long-standing member of the Never Mind the Buzzcocks team

Hughes was the youngest person to win the coveted Perrier Award - now known as the Edinburgh Comedy award - in 1990.

Manford described Hughes as "a brilliant comic and a lovely bloke", while Murray said it was "terribly sad news".

David Schneider said he was "an engagingly funny man."

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption His stand-up work earned him the Perrier Award

Hughes had a varied career, including a role in hit film The Commitments, and he also played station master Mr Perks in the award-winning London play, The Railway Children.

He also had a role in Coronation Street in 2007.

