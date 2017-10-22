Image caption Rosemary Leach played the Queen in Margaret, a BBC drama about Margaret Thatcher

Actress Rosemary Leach, best known for her roles in the films A Room With A View and That'll Be The Day, has died, her agent has said.

Leach, who also played Grace in episodes of the sitcom My Family, died in hospital after a "short illness", Caroline de Wolfe said in a statement.

The stage and screen actress, 81, won an Olivier Award in 1982 for her part in the play 84 Charing Cross Road.

She was also twice nominated for a Bafta award as best supporting actress.

Leach is survived by her actor husband, Colin Starkey.

Image caption Rosemary Leach appeared alongside Ronnie Corbett in Now Look Here, in the 1970s

Image caption She again starred alongside Corbett in the 1974 series The Prince of Denmark