Music News LIVE: 24 October

Dizzee Rascal, Stormzy and Wretch 32 are in the running at the Urban Music Awards, Taylor Swift previews her new video for fans, appearing as a nude cyborg, Katy Perry surprises wedding guests at a ceremony in the US city of St Louis and Franz Ferdinand tease first new music in nearly five years.

