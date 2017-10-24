Image copyright Studio Canal

The producer behind Paddington 2 says he wants to cut all ties with the Weinstein name.

David Heyman told Deadline that The Weinstein Company had distribution rights but had nothing to do with the financing or making of the film.

Heyman said his hopes are that, ultimately, "The Weinstein Company name is nowhere near Paddington 2".

It follows fresh allegations against Harvey Weinstein and claims his assistant was paid for her silence.

Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex.

David Heyman at the premiere of Paddington in 2014

Heyman, who is also behind the Harry Potter movies, spoke about his unease at being involved with The Weinstein Company.

"It's very sad and deeply frustrating that Paddington, who's been around for more than 50 years, and is always looking for the good in people... could have any association" with the ongoing scandal, he said.

After Weinstein was sacked by his production company, younger brother Bob had said The Weinstein Company's involvement in Paddington 2 would continue.

But Heyman said he had received many calls from distributors offering to replace The Weinstein Company, saying: "I'm sure all options will be explored."

Paddington 2, which stars Hugh Bonneville, Peter Capaldi and Ben Whishaw, will be released in the UK on 10 November.

