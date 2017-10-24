Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Konnie Huq (left) and Anthea Turner will be taking to the dancefloor

Blue Peter presenters including Konnie Huq and Anthea Turner won't be able to conjure up "one they danced earlier" when they take on a Strictly Come Dancing challenge for Children in Need.

Five former hosts of the long-running children's show, and current presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, will be paired with professional dancers on the show.

Mark Curry, Diane-Louise Jordan and Tim Vincent complete the line-up.

They'll be competing to win a Pudsey Glitterball Trophy.

The one-off, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, will be broadcast on 17 November during the BBC's Children in Need show.

It comes ahead of Blue Peter's 60th birthday next year.

Image caption Anthea Turner, front, as she appeared on the show with Diane-Louise Jordan and Tim Vincent

Konnie Huq, who presented Blue Peter from 1997 to 2008, said: "I've got two left feet but hopefully we'll put them right - well one of them anyway!"

Radzi Chinyanganya said it was an "absolute honour" to be on the show - but that he hoped notoriously hard-to-please judge Craig Revel Horwood was "feeling kind".

He added: "It is the first time that Blue Peter, Strictly and BBC Children in Need have come together and I can't wait."

Image caption Mark Curry and Radzi Chinyanganya

Diane-Louise Jordan admitted she can't dance but will "gladly accept the challenge", while Anthea Turner said she was "so excited" to be back with her Blue Peter "family".

Tim Vincent said he was "in equal measure excited and terrified" while Mark Curry said he was "proud to be a part of all three of these legendary shows".

Last year's Children in Need Strictly special was won by taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, who competed against fellow Team GB stars.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.