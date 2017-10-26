Eminem fake drug ad teases new REVIVAL album
26 October 2017
A fake drug ad sparks rumours of a new Eminem album, Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw sees a drop in his breakfast show figures, S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt is joining EastEnders, Nicki Minaj calls out sexism in hip-hop and a So Solid Crew movie could be in the works.
