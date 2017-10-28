Missed this week's entertainment news?

Once again, this week's news has been dominated by various sexual assault and harassment allegations following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. But here are some of the week's other big stories from the world of arts and entertainment.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption When celebrities crash weddings

Katy Perry provided the ultimate wedding present when she rocked up to a couple's wedding in St Louis, Missouri.

The Swish Swish singer was staying at the hotel where the couple had their reception ahead of a gig.

She followed in the footsteps of celebs like Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks and Ed Sheeran who have previously taken time out to "gatecrash" the weddings of mere mortals.

Read more on this story

Image copyright Getty Images

Moving on from current A-list stars, singer Kate Nash hit back at a Buzzfeed listicle that featured artists who "only exist in the memories of British millennials".

Nash argued that a lack of recent chart success doesn't stop her or other artists from being active or credible musicians.

"I have huge problems with how the industry disposes of artists," she tweeted. "It's a difficult career to maintain."

Read more on this story

It was confimed this week that Tamzin Outhwaite is returning to Albert Square, 15 years after her character, Melanie Owen, left Walford following the death of her husband.

She faced a prison sentence but then fled the country after Phil Mitchell put up £30,000 in bail money.

Outhwaite, seen most recently in New Tricks, said: "EastEnders is in my DNA and I always knew deep down that someday I would revisit Mel."

Read more on this story

Image copyright Getty Images

Renee Zellweger will be heading over the rainbow for her next film project, which will see her play Judy Garland at the tail end of her career.

The Bridget Jones star will play the Wizard of Oz actress in Judy, which will focus on her final concerts in London in the late 1960s.

Rupert Goold will direct the film, set to begin shooting in February.

Read more on this story

Image copyright Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is to headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show, 14 years after his role in Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction".

The US pop star revealed the news on his Twitter feed - with a little help from talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Read more on this story

Doctor Who's first female Time Lord will be joined by three new regular cast members, the BBC has announced.

Jodie Whittaker, who takes over as the 13th Doctor next year, will be joined by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Walsh said he was looking forward to being part of the show, some 50 years after first becoming a fan.

Read more on this story

Image copyright Disney Channel

The Disney Channel is introducing a gay storyline for the first time in its show Andi Mack.

A Disney spokesperson said the show sent "a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity".

Read more on this story

Image copyright Getty Images

Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall has said she has "never been friends" with the show's other stars.

The 61-year-old, who played Samantha Jones, told Piers Morgan on ITV there was a "toxic relationship" and ruled out appearing in a third Sex and the City movie.

Read more on this story

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.