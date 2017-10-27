Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blair is known for Hellboy while McAdams starred in Spotlight

Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams are the latest women to come forward with allegations against film director James Toback.

They are among more than 200 women who have made claims about his behaviour.

Cruel Intentions star Blair told Vanity Fair Toback sexually assaulted her and then intimidated her into silence, while McAdams said he propositioned her in a hotel room when she was a student.

Toback has denied allegations about him originally made in the LA Times.

Last Sunday the newspaper published claims of harassment made by 38 women.

Toback denied those original accusations and did not respond when the paper published new accounts, which had not been verified.

Vanity Fair said he had declined to comment on their article.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Toback's films include Black and White, Tyson and The Pick-Up Artist

Blair claimed in the article that Toback persuaded her to perform a monologue while she was topless in a hotel room in 1999.

She said he then rubbed himself against her leg, then told her: "There is a girl who went against me. She was going to talk about something I did."

He then allegedly told Blair that the "girl" would end up "in the Hudson River with cement blocks on her feet" if she ever spoke about what happened.

In her account, McAdams said Toback invited her to his hotel room after asking her to audition for a role, and that "pretty quickly the conversation turned sexual".

"It was all so confusing," she told Vanity Fair. "I kept thinking, 'When are we getting to the rehearsal part?'"

Toback allegedly went to the bathroom and returned to make a sexual proposition. McAdams said she excused herself, feeling she had been in the room "forever".

"I kept thinking, 'This is going to become normal any minute now. This is going to all make sense. This is all above board somehow,'" she is quoted as saying. "Eventually I just realised that it wasn't."

McAdams said she felt lucky that "he didn't actually physically assault me in any way".

Blair and McAdams' accounts come after fellow actress Julianne Moore accused Toback of sexual misconduct.

