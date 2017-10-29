Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has left the ITV programme following an internal inquiry, the broadcaster says.

The departure of Mr Langley, who played the character Todd Grimshaw for 16 years, follows claims he assaulted a woman in a bar, The Sunday Mirror said.

He confirmed he had left the soap and denied any claims of wrongdoing, telling the paper he would "make a further statement in due course".

ITV said: "Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street."

Mr Langley, 34, played Todd Grimshaw, the first openly gay character in the soap's 57-year history, after first joining the programme in 2001.

He also appeared on two episodes of Doctor Who in 2005.

It is understood that Mr Langley's contract with the show ended on 26 October following an inquiry.

In a statement, Mr Langley said: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

"I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.

"I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so."